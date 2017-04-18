Vendors vying for retail space at MSY’s new terminal

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KENNER-- Four vendors are vying for the coveted spot in Louis Armstrong International Airport's new $993 million terminal that is set to open in February of 2019.

The committee for the vendors met on Tuesday to hear the pitches of both local and national retailers looking to get a storefront in the new terminal.

Hattie Sparks and Dirty Coast are among the local vendors who proposed that they have a spot at MSY, as well as Spanx shapeware and apparel and MAC Cosmetics.

The airport already has two high-profile chefs on board to develop the restaurant and food lineup in Susan Spicer and John Besh, who will whip up classic New Orleans dishes next to national chains such as Burger King.

Now, the airport wants two developers each to build out about 9,400 square feet of shopping space.