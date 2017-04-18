× NOPD looking for Algiers Point motorcycle thief

NEW ORLEANS – The NOPD is looking for a man who stole a motorcycle last night in Algiers Point.

The owner of the motorcycle was warming up the bike’s engine as he prepared for a ride in the 700 block of Alix Street around 7:35 p.m. on April 17 when the theft occurred, according to the NOPD.

A man in his mid- to late 20s with a dark complexion and a thin build wearing a reflective vest approached the motorcycle’s owner and implied he had a gun.

The thief then climbed on the motorcycle and rode away, according to the NOPD.

If you have information about this incident or the identity of the suspect, contact Detective LaKeith Jernigan or any Fourth District detective at (504) 658-6040.