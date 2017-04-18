× BREAKING: Pennsylvania State Police confirm accused Facebook killer found dead in Erie

ERIE, Pa. – Accused Facebook killer Steve Stephens has been found dead in Erie Pennsylvania, according to early reports.

The Erie Times-News reports that Stephens was found dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound sitting in a white Ford Fusion Tuesday morning.

Confirmed: Cleveland Facebook shooter Steve Stephens has killed himself in #Erie. — GoErie (@GoErie) April 18, 2017

Stephens posted a video to Facebook showing him shooting and killing a 74-year-old man, sparking a nationwide manhunt.

Pennsylvania State Police confirmed in a Tweet that Stephens shot himself after a brief chase:

Steve Stephens was spotted this morning by PSP members in Erie County. After a brief pursuit, Stephens shot and killed himself. — PA State Police (@PAStatePolice) April 18, 2017

Stay tuned to WGNO for more information as this story develops.