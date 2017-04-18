BREAKING: Pennsylvania State Police confirm accused Facebook killer found dead in Erie

ERIE, Pa. – Accused Facebook killer Steve Stephens has been found dead in Erie Pennsylvania, according to early reports.
The Erie Times-News reports that Stephens was found dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound sitting in a white Ford Fusion Tuesday morning.
Stephens posted a video to Facebook showing him shooting and killing a 74-year-old man, sparking a nationwide manhunt.
Pennsylvania State Police confirmed in a Tweet that Stephens shot himself after a brief chase:
