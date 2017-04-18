BREAKING: Pennsylvania State Police confirm accused Facebook killer found dead in Erie

April 18, 2017 | Updated: 11:02 a.m., April 18, 2017

Cleveland police urged a suspect who posted video of a homicide Sunday on Facebook to turn himself in to authorities. "We need to bring this to a conclusion today," Cleveland Police Chief Calvin Williams told reporters during a manhunt for the suspect identified as Steve Stephens.

ERIE, Pa. – Accused Facebook killer Steve Stephens has been found dead in Erie Pennsylvania, according to early reports.

The Erie Times-News reports that Stephens was found dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound sitting in a white Ford Fusion Tuesday morning.

Stephens posted a video to Facebook showing him shooting and killing a 74-year-old man, sparking a nationwide manhunt.

‘I forgive you’: Daughter of Facebook killing victim calls for suspect to surrender

Pennsylvania State Police confirmed in a Tweet that Stephens shot himself after a brief chase:

