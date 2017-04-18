× Harvey Tunnel to close in both directions for maintenance work

HARVEY, La. – The Harvey Tunnel will close tomorrow for maintenance work.

The tunnel will be completely shut down on Wednesday, April 19, from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., according to the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development.

DOTD officials suggest using the Elevated Westbank Expressway, Lapalco Boulevard, or Fourth Street as alternate routes while the tunnel is closed down.

The four-lane tunnel is just over 1,000 feet long and almost 44 feet wide.

About 26,000 cars pass through the Harvey Tunnel each month, according to a 2010 study.