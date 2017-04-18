Early activity in the Tropics?

While hurricane season officially does not begin until June 1st, there is some activity in the central Atlantic. Invest Area 91-L formed Tuesday afternoon, as a non-tropical cyclone. This is basically an area of low pressure that formed independently of a cold front, with a circulation that forms in tropical or sub-tropical waters. This batch of storms has maximum sustained winds of 40 mph.

This non-tropical cyclone has a small chance of becoming an sub-tropical, which means it has some characteristics of both a tropical cyclone and a non-tropical cyclone. Essentially it is a large area of rotating, disorganized storminess, producing strong winds and high seas. It is located half way between the Azores and Bermuda, and will wobble around the Central Atlantic before moving northward.

The calendar hurricane season runs from June 1st through November 30th. The first named storm of the season (which can develop at any time, not just between these dates) will be named Arlene.