× Drunk driver kills pedestrian in Houma

HOUMA – A drunk driver has been charged with vehicular homicide after he hit and killed a pedestrian in Houma last night.

Sixty-two-year-old Albert Williams Jr. was driving his 2007 Dodge Caliber down LA 24 near Clendenning Road just before 9 p.m. on April 17 when he veered onto the shoulder of the road, according to Louisiana State Police spokesman David Brooks.

Williams’ car struck a 43-year-old Houma man who was walking along the side of the road, Brooks said.

The Terrebonne Parish Coroner’s Office pronounced the victim dead on the scene.

Williams submitted to a breath test, which indicated that he was over the legal limit for alcohol, according to Brooks.

Williams was charged with vehicular homicide and improper lane usage. He was booked into the Terrebonne Parish Correctional Center.