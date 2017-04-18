× Cookin’ with Nino: Brocco Burger

Brocco Burger



Ingredients:

1 lb. Ground turkey

1/2 lb. broccoli florettes ( cut finely)

2 garlic cloves finely chopped

1 teaspoon Cajun Seasoning

1 large egg beaten

1/3 cup bread crumbs

4 green onions finely chopped

1 tbsp. finely cut Italian Flat Leaf Parsley

5 Tbsp. Olive Oil

Instructions:

In a large mixing bowl, combine all ingredients except the oil.

Mix completely. Form mixture into 5 patties. Set aside 1 1/2 cups of the Brocco Turkey mixture for the Brocco Bomb. Cook patties 4-5 minutes until there is no pink on the inside. Serve on buns as Turkey burgers…

***Alternatively instead of making burgers, golf sized balls can be formed for meat balls or as we say it BROCCO BALLS.

…………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………

Brocco Bomb

Ingredients:

1 Large white onion

1 1/2 cups of Brocco Turkey mixture

6 inches Alumium Foil

2 Tsp. Olive Oil

Instructions:

Peel the onion and cut in half lengthwise from stem to root and hollow out onion until there is only the very outer layer of both halves. Fill each half with the Brocco Turkey mixture. Reassemble the filled onion halves together in their original state to form the round onion. Place filled Brocco Bomb in the foil and drizzle with olive oil. Wrap tight keeping it upright always. Place on a cookie sheet in a preheated 400 degree oven for 45 minutes or until internal temperature reaches 165 degrees.

…………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………….