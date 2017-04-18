× Burglar breaks into preschool, eats a snack, takes a nap

NEW ORLEANS – A man who broke into a preschool overnight apparently didn’t want to miss snack time or nap time.

The unidentified man climbed through an unlocked window of Clara’s Little Lambs Preschool on Casa Calvo Street in Algiers just after 11 p.m. on April 17.

He can be seen on surveillance video climbing over an empty baby crib and struggling to get past stacks of child-size chairs below the window as he enters the business.

The man can then be seen wandering through several rooms, helping himself to food and drinks in the break room along the way.

After snack time, the burglar constructed a “makeshift bed” in one of the classrooms and went to sleep, according to the NOPD.

After waking up around 6:45 a.m., the man climbed back out of the unlocked window carrying two bags of stolen property.

Watch the surveillance video below:

Anyone with information regarding this incident or the identity of the pictured individual is asked to contact Fourth District detectives at (504) 658-6040.