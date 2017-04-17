Why is Thomas Morstead of the New Orleans Saints punting a balloon into a prom?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video



NEW ORLEANS - Thomas Morstead is a star. He's one of the New Orleans Saints. Thomas is the player who punts the ball.

WGNO News with a Twist features guy Wild Bill Wood finds Thomas punting the football into a prom. It's not just any prom.

It's THE prom for Thomas Morstead.

This is the Prom of Champions.

It's the prom for teenagers who otherwise might not get to go to their high school proms because they're sick. They're fighting cancer. They're battling blood disorders.

This prom is for them them.

And Thomas Morstead and his organization are hosting the party.