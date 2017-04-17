Watch: Afternoon showers lead to flooded streets in Metairie

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

METAIRIE - Showers and thunderstorms that rolled across the Metro area this afternoon caused some localized street flooding in Metairie.

WGNO Meteorologist Jason Disharoon said official reports put this afternoon’s rainfall amount at just above a quarter of an inch.

The rainfall was enough for streets in low-lying areas to take on water, though.

Several inches of standing water covered the South I-10 Service Road, Wilshire Boulevard, and Carrollton Avenue in Metairie, to name just a few areas.

Did your street flood today? Send your flooding pictures to news@wgno.com.