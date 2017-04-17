Walk-On’s Now Open in Clearview Mall

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Metairie is celebrating the grand opening of first "Walk-On's Bistreaux & Bar" in the city...and the first 25 dine-in customers will receive a mini football signed by New Orleans Saints Quarterback and Walk-On's Co-owner, Drew Brees.

The new restaurant is located inside of the Clearview Mall (4436 Veterans Memorial Blvd.) and opened at 10:30am on April 17th.

The Metairie restaurant will be open Sunday through Thursday from 10:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. and 10:30 a.m. to midnight Friday and Saturday.

Walk-On`s now has 12 locations: four in Baton Rouge, two in New Orleans, one each in Lafayette, Houma, Shreveport, Lake Charles and Bossier City, La., and one in Lubbock, Texas. Other locations are on the way in Alexandria and Prairieville, La.; Austin, Beaumont, Dallas/Fort Worth, Houston, San Antonio and Tyler, Texas; Auburn and Tuscaloosa, Ala.; Gainesville and Tallahassee, Fla., Gulfport, Miss.; and Knoxville and Nashville, Tenn. They are also looking into opening new locations in several markets in the Southern United States.

Click here for Walk-On's Bistreaux & Bar's menu.

Click here for more info about Walk-On's Bistreaux & Bar.