Pup News: Meet Lil Bit

Lil Bit was rescued from St. John Parish Shelter and brought into ARNO‘s no-kill shelter with his brother, Scamp. Lil Bit is a silly little pup who is learning to walk on a leash with the help of patient ARNO volunteers. He is house trained and is good with other dogs. He loves to have his ears and his back scratched. He would love to have a home of his own where he can play and cuddle. He is about 2 years old and weighs about 10 pounds.

The adoption fee is $200 and includes neuter, up to date on shots, and a chip. This dog is in a foster home.

For more information email adopt@animalrescueneworleans.org or visit their website at animalrescueneworleans.org to complete an adoption application online.

