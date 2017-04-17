× Man attacked with machete on Lakeshore Drive

NEW ORLEANS – A fight on the Lakefront last night ended with a vicious machete attack.

Two men were involved in a shouting match near the intersection of Lakeshore Drive and Paris Avenue just before 9:00 p.m. on April 16 when things escalated quickly, according to the NOPD.

One of the men involved in the argument pulled out a machete and “struck the victim several times,” according to initial reports by the NOPD.

The victim was transported to a local hospital shortly after the attack. The NOPD did not release any details about the severity of his wounds or his current condition.

The names of the victim and the suspect have not been released.