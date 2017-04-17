Lolli”s Chocolates serving local sweet-tooths for over a decade

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

If you are in need of great chocolate covered treats there is a shop in Harahan that serves up all the chocolate-covered classics. Lolli's Chocolates has been excelling in chocolate treats for over a decade. The family business has done so well that they now have three locations. The origional shop in Harahan, a shop in Lafayette and their newest location near the corner of Canal and St. Charles in the CBD.

Chocolatier, Jennifer Bordes tells us that Lolli's is a full-time seven-day a week business that is not only driven by holidays and special events but also corporate accounts and daily walk-in customers. What will greet those walk-in customers is an array of chocolate covered goodies that range from the traditional (check out their Turtles) to fan favorites like dipped pretzels and cookies to special items like Lolli's own Heavenly Hash and decadent chocolate dipped brownie bites. Wow!

One item that really rocked the house is Lolli's caramel and chocolate dipped pretzel rods. These things are dynamite! They are like a Twix bar on steroids. Let me just say that the flavor and texture of this concoction is the TRUTH! Lolli's also serves up a favorites like Oreos and Ritz cracker peanut butter sandwiches dipped in either white, milk or dark chocolate. Wow! They sell chocolates by the piece, in gift baskets or in gift platters. Lolli's does chocolates for parties and as wedding favors as well. If you can dip it in chocolate, they can do it. Loilli's has something for any sweet-tooth.