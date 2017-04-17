Hammond beer thieves caught selling more than 1,000 stolen beers

HAMMOND, La – Tangipahoa police have seized more than 1,000 cans of stolen beer that a trio of thieves were attempting to sell to the owner of a Hammond convenience store.

The owner of the store was also arrested for possession of stolen property, according to Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff Daniel Edwards.

The TPSO street crimes unit received a tip on April 12 that a sale beer was about to occur at Quicks Red & White on the corner of Rufus Bankston Road and Wardline Road, according to Edwards.

Officers responding to the tip caught 54-year-old Roger Granger, 58-year-old Denise Granger, and 47-year-old Shelia Sanderford selling 1,080 cans of stolen beer to 52-year-old Emad Zayed, who owns the store.

The Grangers and Sanderford were in the process of selling Zayed nine 24 packs of Bud Light, 18 24 packs Budweiser, four 18 packs of Corona Light, five 18 packs of Corona, and 30 Busch Light beers when they were arrested.

Officers seized 10 more cases of beer from the trunk of Roger Granger’s vehicle.

The three thieves also admitted to stealing 32 cases of beer that were seized on Herman Johnson Lane last week, which they said they traded for drugs.

Roger Granger, Denise Granger, and Shelia Sanderford were all charged with felony theft.