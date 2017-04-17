From cherries to oysters, if you can eat them in Louisiana, one man can light up your life with them

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SLIDELL, La - If you can eat it Louisiana, it's delicious.

And for an artist from Slidell, Louisiana, it's worth shining a light on.

WGNO News with a Twist features guy Wild Bill Wood says the man is actually shining a light with his menu made from what's coming from the state.

His name is Phil Galatas. He's an artist. Phil's known mostly for his carved waterfowl. In fact, Phil is a world champion wood carver of waterfowl.

But the business of the birds flew the coop when Phil decided to shine light on what's on the Louisiana menu.

If you can eat it in Louisiana, Phil Galatas can make a lamp out of it.

If you'd like to get one for yourself, just click right here and send him a message on his Facebook page.