Freebies and discounts for Tax Day

Few would say Tax Day is a day they look forward to. But there is one thing we can look forward to as April 18 draws nearer. On Tax Day, restaurants and businesses around the country will be offering fantastic freebies, Tax Day sales, and sweet deals. So after you’ve signed and shipped off your tax return, relax and treat yourself to a well-deserved burger, a much-needed drink, or a triumphant new pair of shoes.

Offers.com has rounded up a list of the very best deals available to all tomorrow in celebration (or mourning) of filing our taxes. Here’s the list:

Food and Drink Offers

  • Bertucci’s – Don’t miss out on these specials:

* Small Menucci pizza at lunch for $4.18.

* Dinner pizza for $10.40. Choose from cheese, Margherita, or pepperoni.

  • Boston Market – Feast on two meal deals:

* Half chicken individual meal for $10.40. Meals include two sides, cornbread, regular fountain drink, and cookie.

* Two quarter-rack BBQ rib meals for $10.40.

  • Bravo Cucina Italiana – Mention “Tax-Free Tax Day”, and you can get a sales tax-free meal.
  • Brio Tuscan Grille – Say the secret password, “Tax-Free Tax Day”, and you can receive a sales tax-free meal.
  • Brixx Wood Fired Pizza – After 5 p.m., you can purchase two entrees and get two free entrees.
  • California Tortilla – You can dive into free queso and chips when you mention the password “tax crunch” to your server.
  • Dickey’s Barbecue Pit – Gobble down a free dessert with $10 purchase.
  • Firehouse Subs – Score a free medium sub with purchase of a medium or large sub, chips, and a medium drink.
  • Hooters – Check out these Offers:

* 20 boneless wings for $4.18.

* Free kids meal with a $10 purchase.

  • Kona Ice – Grab a free tropical shaved ice cone on April 18. Kona Ice will have their trucks parked outside post offices, tax preparation centers, and businesses all over the country.
  • McDonald’s – Call your local McDonald’s to find out what Tax Day deals are being offered. Deals may include:

* Buy one, get one Big Mac or Quarter Pounder with cheese for $0.01, $0.15, or $0.25.

* Free small French fries.

* Hamburger for $0.59.

  • Quiznos – As a Quiznos Toasty Points member, you can enjoy 10.40% off your purchase. If you are a new member, you can get a free four-inch sub when you download the app.
  • Texas Steakhouse & Saloon – Take advantage of these deals:

* $5 off two entrees.

* $3 off lunch menu items from 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.

* Free appetizer with purchase of two adult entrees.

* Free kids meal with adult entree purchase.

  • The Palm – Nibble on a free appetizer with purchase of any beverage.
  • World of Beer – Gulp down a free beer or get $5 off your check.

Retail Offers

  • Kohl’s – Save with these three Offers:

* 15% off orders over $10, plus free shipping.

* 10% off orders over $75, plus free shipping

* Extra 15% off home items.

Travel & Service Offers