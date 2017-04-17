Free microchip for some New Orleans dogs available this Saturday!

NEW ORLEANS – Some New Orleans residents can get their dogs microchipped for free this Saturday at the Louisiana SPCA’s “It’s Hip to Microchip” event from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the New Orleans Mosquito, Termite and Rodent Control Board located at 2100 Leon C. Simon Dr.

In order to be eligible, residents must live in and provide proof of residency for one of the following New Orleans city zip codes: 70114, 70117, 70122, 70126, 70127, 70128, 70129, 70131 and 70148.

All dogs must be on a leash or in a carrier while attending the event.

In addition to microchips, free rabies vaccines will be available as well. Appointment setters will also be on-site to schedule free spay/neuter surgeries. The event is possible thanks to a grant from Entergy New Orleans.

Lori Haeuser, Community Outreach Director for the Louisiana SPCA, says, “Entergy’s generosity will allow 200 dogs to receive veterinary care and we’re proud to offer these services to beloved family pets in need.”

Recipients will also get Entergy giveaways and mosquito & heartowrm disease information.

For information about the event, you can contact the Louisiana SPCA at (504) 368-5191.