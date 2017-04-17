Win Tickets to Disney on Ice during WGNO 11 AM News Mon-Tue April 24-25

Watch WGNO 11 am News Monday and Tuesday April 24-25 for a chance to win tickets to Disney On Ice – Follow Your Heart!

WGNO is giving away 4 tickets to one lucky caller each day. Watch for details on when to call.

Click here for rules on how to enter and participate in WGNO call-in contests.

Disney On Ice skates into the Lakefront Arena on Thursday-Sunday, April 27th – 30th.

Tickets start at $15!

Follow your heart straight to adventure at Disney On Ice! Just keep swimming with Dory and new pal Hank from Disney•Pixar’s Finding Dory as they set out to find her parents and discover the devotion of family. Cheer with Joy, Sadness, and the rest of the Emotions from Disney•Pixar’s Inside Out as they work together to boost Riley’s spirit and win the big hockey game. Venture to wintry Arendelle where Olaf and Kristoff help reunite royal sisters Anna and Elsa from Disney’s Frozen and learn love is the most powerful magic of all. See Cinderella, Rapunzel, Ariel and the Disney Princesses make their dreams possible through virtues of bravery, kindness and perseverance. And celebrate true friendship with Buzz Lightyear, Woody and the Toy Story gang.

Click here to purchase tickets to Disney On Ice online.