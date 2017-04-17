× Bar fight erupts when victim mocks man’s dancing abilities

THIBODAUX – A night out turned violent when a man attacked his girlfriend for mocking his dancing abilities.

Thibodaux Police Department spokesman David Melancon said 34-year-old Cole Rodriguez was dancing on the dance floor of a bar in the 700 block of St. Mary Street on April 15 when the problems began.

The victim, who Melancon said Rodriguez has been “in and out of a relationship with for the past 21 years,” began laughing at Rodriguez and mocking his dancing ability.

Rodriguez took offense, Melancon said, and began attacking the unnamed victim, striking her several times before patrons broke up the pair.

The victim was able to strike Rodriguez once in the face, Melancon said.

Once arrested for the initial outburst, Rodriguez continued to lash out, turning the focus of his rage to the arresting officer.

Rodriguez yelled slurs at the officer while in the back of the police car and kicked the back door.

When he was removed from the car, Rodriguez spit “bloody saliva” on the officer.

In addition to the charges stemming from the original domestic dispute on the dance floor of the bar, Rodriquez’s antics in the back of the patrol car earned him two additional charges, Melancon said.

Rodriguez is being held at the Lafourche Parish Detention Center on a $7,500 bond.