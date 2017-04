× 2-alarm fire in New Orleans East

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — New Orleans firefighters are on the scene of a 2-alarm fire in New Orleans East.

Officials say the blaze broke out around 3:45 this morning at a home on Old Spanish Trail and San Marco Road.

They say no one was home at the time.

No word yet on any injuries.

