NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) - Many kids today were out at the Louisiana Children's Museum for SuperSaurus Saturday.

Children and families learned about dinosaurs and geology with members of the New Orleans Geological Society. Visitors explored fossil collections, saw life-sized dinosaur skulls and walk in dinosaur footprints.

When kids completed the dino scavenger hunt, they received real dinosaur bone fragments to keep. The exhibit also included samples from the oil industry to kids could learn.