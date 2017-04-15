× Protesters in New Orleans call for Trump to release Tax Returns

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – Saturday, people in New Orleans joined thousands of others across the country to protest President Trump to release his tax returns.

Around 100 people showed up in front of city hall in New Orleans to let their voices be heard.

Protesters aren’t the only people that want POTUS to release his returns. Lawmakers and republicans are asking President Trump to release them as well.

An online petition to have the President release his tax returns have reached over 1 million signatures.