Washington Parish Sheriff offers $2,500 for info on Mt. Hermon shooting spree

MT. HERMON, La – Washington Parish Sheriff Randy Seal is offering a $2,500 reward to anyone with information that leads to the arrest of the person or people who went on an early-morning shooting spree earlier this week.

Thirteen buildings and nine vehicles were shot by what police described as a “small caliber weapon” fired from a pickup truck.

Seal said patrol deputies responded to the scene of the shootings immediately and were subsequently joined by detectives, drug task force agents, and Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries Agents as the investigation developed.

“Our officers have worked diligently and tirelessly since the initial reports came in, and they will continue to work throughout the weekend, into next week and as long as necessary until this senseless crime is solved,” Seal said. “You may be assured that the full resources of the Sheriff’s Office have been dedicated to this matter.”

Noting that real investigations take much longer than they do on TV and in movies, Seal said everyone working on the investigation is “pulling out all stops” to solve the shootings as soon as possible.

“The gunfire did not target any particular person(s) or ethnic group or economic status and does not, at this time, qualify as a federal crime,” Seal said. “From all accounts, it was a random act committed by reckless individuals who have no regard for the safety of anyone.”

Anyone with information which may lead to the identification of the shooter or shooters is asked to call (985) 839-3434 or Lt. Tom Anderson directly at (985) 661-2024.

Seal is offering a $2,500 reward for information that leads to an arrest. The tipster will remain anonymous, he said.