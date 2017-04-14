× Pedestrian killed in East Baton Rouge Parish

BATON ROUGE – A 48-year-old man was killed in East Baton Rouge Parish this morning after he walked into the path of oncoming traffic.

Louisiana State Police spokesman Bryan Lee said officers suspect Jose Tista-Roman was impaired when he stepped in front of a 2004 GMC pickup driven by 61-year-old James Nugent.

The fatal accident occurred on Gardere Lane east of LA 30 around 6:00 a.m., according to the LSP.

Nugent passed a “chemical breath test” after the accident and showed no signs of impairment, Lee said, and a toxicology test has been ordered for Tista-Roman.

“Simple precautions such as wearing reflective materials, avoiding distractions, and walking a safe distance from travel lanes while facing oncoming traffic could help prevent many pedestrian related crashes,” Lee said in a press release.