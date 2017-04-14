× Man stabbed to death in parking lot of Metairie bar

METAIRIE – A bar fight in Metairie ended in a fatal stabbing in the parking lot.

Two men were fighting inside Westgate Tavern in the 2700 block of Mississippi Avenue around 11:00 p.m., according to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office.

The bartender kicked the men out, and the altercation continued in a parking lot behind the bar.

At some point, the violence escalated, and 52-year-old Christopher Farley produced a knife and stabbed the unnamed victim multiple times, according to the JPSO.

Farley was arrested at the scene.

The JPSO is withholding the name of the victim until relatives are notified of his death.

Farley was taken into custody, but was not immediately charged with a crime, according to the JPSO.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the JPSO Investigations Bureau at (504) 364-5300.