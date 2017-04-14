× Jordan Spieth to team up for 2017 Zurich Classic

NEW ORLEANS – Jordan Spieth has signed on to play in the 2017 Zurich Classic.

Spieth, who is currently ranked fifth in the world is the seventh top 10 player to team up for the Zurich Classic’s new team format.

“We are thrilled by the response from the players and the depth of the field,” Fore!Kids Foundation CEO Steve Worthy said. “Our fans and television viewers will be treated to some intense and exciting golf in a format that we rarely get to see.”

Spieth will team up with three time PGA Tour winner Ryan Palmer for the event, which will be held April 24 through April 30 at the TPC in Westwego.

Each member of the winning team will earn $1,022,400.

Single-day grounds tickets are $25 each in advance and $35 each the week of the tournament starting April 24.

Weekly passes are $75 and choices of suite and specialty venue options are available by calling the Tournament Office at (504) 342-3000 or online at http://www.zurichgolfclassic.com.