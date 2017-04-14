× Expect traffic restrictions Saturday along Crescent City Classic course

NEW ORLEANS — The 39th annual Crescent City Classic will zip through New Orleans tomorrow, impacting traffic along the route.

The 10K race begins at 8 a.m. in front of the Mercedes-Benz Superdome, but NOPD will be diverting traffic around the dome starting at 5 a.m. Saturday.

From downtown, the race continues through the French Quarter, then all the way up Esplanade Avenue to finish in front of the New Orleans Museum of Art at City Park.

The city warns drivers that parking regulations will be strictly enforced, and parking officers will be looking for illegal parking, blocking hydrants, driveways and sidewalks and parking within 20 feet of a crosswalk, intersection or stop sign.

Buses and other transit services could be impacted. Click here for route changes.