Champagne from a vending machine! Where is the only restaurant on earth that’s making hydration history?

NEW ORLEANS - In the city famous for having no shortage of places to quench your thirst, hydration history is happening.

It's happening at Arnaud's Restaurant. Actually in Arnaud's French 75 Bar.

WGNO News with a Twist features guy Wild Bill Wood is dropping the first gold coin right into the world's first champagne vending machine in a restaurant.

It's stocked with 320 mini-bottles of from Moet & Chandon.

To buy a bottle, you have to buy one the special gold coins for $20. Drop the coin in, and the machine carefully delivers a bottle without shaking it up.

Every bottle comes with a Moet-branded spout so you take a sip right away from the bottle. No glass needed.