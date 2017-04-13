Would you eat it? Chocolate Spaghetti

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS - Let's see what Test Kitchen Taylor is cooking up today!

Today's "Would You Eat It" features chocolate spaghetti, from Created By Diane and recipe is pretty simple. LBJ and Susy both said it was better than they expected. Will this dish be on your Easter table?

Have a recipe that you want Test Kitchen Taylor to try? Send it to twist@wgno.com!

Ingredients:

8 oz cooked spaghetti

2 tablespoons butter

4 oz cream cheese

½ cup powdered sugar

¼ cup heavy cream

1 cup Hershey's Special Dark Chocolate Chips

Instructions: