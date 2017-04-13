Watch: Fireball engulfs overturned tanker as crews extinguish blaze

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LULING, La - A massive fireball erupted from a tanker truck that caught fire after it overturned on Interstate 310 in Luling this morning as crews worked to extinguish the flames.

Firefighters can be seen inching closer to the wreck while spraying the truck burning continuously just before the fireball rose at least 100 feet into the air, well above the nearby treeline and billboards.

The fire was visibly contained as the fireball died down.

Smoke from the fire could be seen throughout the New Orleans Metro area all morning as the truck's cargo of fuel burned steadily for more than an hour.

All traffic on I-310 was diverted to nearby River Road while the truck burned, bringing traffic to a halt on the Hale Boggs Bridge across the Mississippi River.

