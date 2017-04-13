The always fabulous & stylish Chris Owens shows off her favorite Easter bonnets & gowns

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS- An Easter tradition here in New Orleans is the annual Chris Owens French Quarter Easter Parade! If you've been, she always wears something extra extravagant, exotic, and special. Today, Chris Owens gave News with a Twist Reporter Kenny Lopez a look at some of her favorite Easter looks through the years.

Every Easter, it's an Easter to see what premiere entertainer, Chris Owens will wear to her parade. Chris Owens is a popular performer with a club on Bourbon Street, where she sings and dances. She also performs at French Quarter Fest and Jazz Fest. Over the years, Chris has always looked fabulous and stylish in her Easter fashions.

"It is always a surprise what I wear. I can tell you that my new dress this year is absolutely beautiful. People like to be surprised to see what I wear on Easter," Owens said.

This is the 34th year for her parade, which means 34 dresses, 34 bonnets, and plenty of stuffed bunnies to throw.

Every dress is hand-made and she sketches what she would like her dresses to look like. It's a collaboration between her and her dress designer to come up with the dress design and the hat to go with it.

"I never buy my dresses. I like having two piece dresses, the top and then the skirt," she said.

Chris' closet has enough hats and dresses to fill a museum.

"I save every dress. I have so many now. I need to clean my closet. I wear them just once. I never repeat the dresses, but the colors I have to, I've run out of colors," Owens said.

She may run out of colors, but she'll never run out of style!

Chris Owens will be throwing her kick-off Easter party with Carl Mack tonight at her club on Bourbon Street starting at 8 p.m.

Her French Quarter Easter Parade is Sunday, starting at 1 p.m., at the Omni Royal Orleans Hotel. There will also be a pre-party at the Omni Royal Orleans, with Easter Hat contests, food, champagne, an auction, and a performance by The Yat Pack, starting at 11 a.m. For more information, click HERE.