Survey: La. residents approve of Medicaid expansion, remain divided on Obamacare

BATON ROUGE — Louisiana residents approve of the state’s decision to expand its Medicaid program last year under the auspices of the federal Affordable Care Act (ACA), but the public is still deeply divided on Obamacare.

That’s according to the 2017 Louisiana Survey, a project of the Reilly Center for Media & Public Affairs at LSU’s Manship School of Mass Communication.

Here are the highlights of the study: