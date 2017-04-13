× NOPD finds gun, 6 pounds of pot, 36 tabs of Ecstasy, 106.5 Xanax pills during traffic stop

NEW ORLEANS – The NOPD arrested a man with six pounds of pot, three dozen tabs of Ecstasy, over 100 Xanax pills, and a handgun in his car in New Orleans East.

Officers pulled over a car driven by 22-year-old Tyrin E. Wiltz around 1:55 p.m. on April 12 on the corner of Hayne Boulevard and Downman Road, according to the NOPD.

A search of the vehicle and of Wiltz turned up a handgun, approximately six pounds of marijuana, 36 Ecstasy tablets, 106.5 Xanax pills, and drug paraphernalia.

Wiltz was arrested and charged with two counts of possession of Schedule I controlled substances with intent to distribute, one count of possession of a Schedule IV controlled substances with intent to distribute and illegal carrying of a weapon while in possession of narcotics, and various traffic violations, according to the NOPD.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Seventh District detectives at (504) 658-6070.