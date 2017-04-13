Master P and Essence Fest team up for unique, rewarding partnership

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS -- The team from Essence Fest and Percy Miller (Master P) came together today in advance of No Limit's Mainstage debut at this year's fest in July.

Cafe' Reconcile announced at an intimate luncheon today an historic partnership to provide scholarships to deserving student and to talk up the Day of Service and celebrity ball game.

Miller told us he's certainly looking forward to hitting the stage with the No Limit Superstars in July, but he was more excited about the opportunities they'll be providing.

"This is not just about us, this is about the kids. It's about being able to understand the importance of education, saving the next generation's lives, and showing kids that nobody's perfect. We all can turn whatever situation that we're going through, we can turn it around, so I'm more excited about that," said Miller.

Joy Profet, general manager of Essence Communications, told us, "It's the first time Essence has partnered to a performing artist at the festival to actually bring service and to touch the youth, to mentor youth and to ultimately deliver scholarships to about 10 lucky winners that will go on hopefully to use the funds to invest in after school supplies or laptops or whatever they may need, so it's exciting."

