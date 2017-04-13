× Mandeville officer caught driving patrol car drunk fired

MANDEVILLE – A Mandeville Police officer was fired today after she was caught driving her marked police vehicle while drunk in Ponchatoula last month.

Officer Becky White was terminated following an internal investigation into the March 27 incident, according to Mandeville Chief of Police Gerald Sticker.

“Overall, The men and women of the Mandeville Police Department do a great job for our citizens,” Sticker said. “However, any behavior that impeaches their credibility or which can potentially erode public trust will not be tolerated.”

White was placed on administrative leave after the DWI arrest.

In 2014, she ran a half marathon while wearing her uniform, including her bulletproof vest and gun belt. More recently, she represented the department as one of the grand marshals for the Krewe of Eve parade.