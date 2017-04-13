It’s National Scrabble Day

Today is National Scrabble Day!

National Scrabble Day is observed annually on April 13th.

American architect Alfred Mosher Butts developed the game during the great depression.

According to Hasbro, today the word game can be found in three out of five American homes.

And it even inspired a daytime game show in the 80’s.

In 2004 the game was inducted into the Toy Hall of Fame.

And get this, the annual National Scrabble Championship has even aired on ESPN!

So today join some friends around a table and get ready for intense arguments over whether ‘za’ is an acceptable word. It is!