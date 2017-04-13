× I-310 closed in both directions after overturned fuel truck catches fire

LULING – An overturned tanker truck caught fire this morning on I-310, closing traffic in both directions.

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development reported the accident on Twitter just after 8:40 a.m.

Traffic from 310 is being diverted to River Road.

The fuel truck overturned on the Highway 3127 exit in Luling.

I-310 south of the Hale Boggs Bridge is closed until further notice, according to St. Charles Parish officials.

DOTD traffic cameras also captured footage of a giant plume of smoke from the fire.

Stay tuned to WGNO for more information as this story develops.