Hello Detroit Lady! NOPD welcomes second foal to Mounted Division

NEW ORLEANS -- The NOPD stables are filling up.

The Mounted United showed off its newest member today. Her name is Detroit Lady.

The filly has only been on this Earth for four days.

She's 75 pounds and about three-and-a-half feet tall.

NOPD says the name Detroit Lady came from Strategic Staffing Solutions, which is based in Detroit.

The company got naming rights after giving a generous donation to police and supporting the department in the past.

Detroit Lady marks the second foal born into the NOPD's Mounted Division in the past month.

In March, Tebo Stardust was born. They're both part of the department's new horse-breeding program.