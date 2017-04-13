× Demps: Pelicans “set up for future”

Pelicans general manager Dell Demps said the trade for DeMarcus Cousins has the Pelicans on the right path in 2017-2018.

Demps made his remarks at his season ending press conference Thursday. Head coach Alvin Gentry also addressed the media.

“When we made the trade for DeMarcus Cousins, we set ourselves up for the future,” said Demps.

But, are both Demps and Gentry part of the future?

Demps would only say he “likes the path the Pelicans are headed.”

Gentry said it was too early to comment on that, less than 24 hours after the Pelicans won their 34th game to end the season.

Demps said Gentry deserved credit for keeping the team together after an 0-8 start.

Saints and Pelicans executive vice president Mickey Loomis, who will ultimately make the decision on Demps and Gentry did not attend the press conference.

Both Demps and Gentry said re-signing guard Jrue Holiday, who is a free agent is a top priority. The Pelicans own Holiday's Bird Rights, meaning they can exceed the NBA salary cap to sign him.