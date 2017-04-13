× Corps of Engineers work on South Claiborne almost finished

NEW ORLEANS — The wait is almost over for drivers who make their way along South Claiborne Avenue along the Uptown and Hollygrove areas. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is almost finished with the flood protection work along the avenue.

Work began on the nearly $30 million project in 2012. Contractors constructed a 3,400 foot long covered drainage canal. Originally, the corps expected the project to be finished in the spring of 2016.

While the work was being done, drivers were often herded into single lanes running in each direction or perhaps two that required cars to slowly wind their way through the area.

Here’s the latest from the corps; the work is done. This week, striping was finished on the new roadway. Next, workers will look at the traffic signals and make sure they are synchronized properly. By the start of next week, grass seed will be sprayed on the new neutral ground, then the city will begin its final inspections.

The corps says it will be a matter of just days until the new lanes are opened.