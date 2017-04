× Cook fires four hitter for Rummel in win over Jesuit

Rummel pitcher Zach Cook was best in a Thursday matinee against Jesuit.

Cook fired a complete game four hitter as the Raiders defeated the Blue Jays, 5-2 in a 9-5A district game at John Ryan Stadium.

Here’s some offensive highlights. Charlie Beck from Rummel hit a two run single in the first. Ron Franklin followed with an RBI single in the fourth to the Raiders a 4-2 lead.

The two teams play again Saturday at John Ryan Stadium at 1 pm.