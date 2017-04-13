× Bayou Country Superfest day-by-day lineup released

NEW ORLEANS — Bayou Country Superfest organizers have announced the music schedule for the first-ever Superfest to be held at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.

The festival takes place Memorial Day weekend and kicks off with a free Friday night concert at Champions Square. Dylan Scott, Eric Paslay and Easton Corbin will perform at the free Friday night concert. It starts at 7 p.m.

The Superdome concert schedule is as follows:

Saturday, May 27:

Chris Lane – 5 p.m.

Jon Pardi – 5:40 p.m.

Brett Eldredge – 6:45 p.m.

Rascal Flatts – 8 p.m.

Brooks & Dunn – 9:35 p.m.

Miranda Lambert – 11:15 p.m.

Sunday, May 28:

Maddie & Tae – 5 p.m.

Dan + Shay – 5:40 p.m.

Old Dominion – 6:45 p.m.

Hank Williams Jr. – 7:50 p.m.

Thomas Rhett – 9:15 p.m.

Blake Shelton – 10:45 p.m.

Get ticket information here.