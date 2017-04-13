Bayou Country Superfest day-by-day lineup released

NEW ORLEANS — Bayou Country Superfest organizers have announced the music schedule for the first-ever Superfest to be held at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.
The festival takes place Memorial Day weekend and kicks off with a free Friday night concert at Champions Square. Dylan Scott, Eric Paslay and Easton Corbin will perform at the free Friday night concert. It starts at 7 p.m.
The Superdome concert schedule is as follows:
Saturday, May 27:
Chris Lane – 5 p.m.
Jon Pardi – 5:40 p.m.
Brett Eldredge – 6:45 p.m.
Rascal Flatts – 8 p.m.
Brooks & Dunn – 9:35 p.m.
Miranda Lambert – 11:15 p.m.
Sunday, May 28:
Maddie & Tae – 5 p.m.
Dan + Shay – 5:40 p.m.
Old Dominion – 6:45 p.m.
Hank Williams Jr. – 7:50 p.m.
Thomas Rhett – 9:15 p.m.
Blake Shelton – 10:45 p.m.
