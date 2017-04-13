× Abbeville man confesses to killing elderly Ponchatoula woman, setting her house on fire

HAMMOND, La. — The Abbeville man who was a person of interest in the death of an elderly Ponchatoula woman confessed Wednesday to lighting 89-year-old Dorothy Poche’s house on fire, knowing she was inside the home.

Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff Daniel Edwards said Timothy Rouchon, 26, who’s currently behind bars in Livingston Parish on other charges, will be booked into the Tangipahoa Parish Jail on charges of second-degree murder, obstruction of justice, theft of a vehicle and aggravated arson.

Edwards said Rouchon confessed to the horrific crime.

Officers found Poche’s body inside of her home on School Section Road in Ponchatoula around 9:15 p.m. on Sunday, April 10.

Neighbors reported hearing a loud boom coming from the direction of Poche’s home, saw lights from a vehicle fleeing down a nearby road, and saw flames beginning to spread throughout the building.

By the time officers arrived, the home was already engulfed in flames, Edwards said.

An investigation revealed that an accelerant had been used to fuel the fire.

Poche’s green Mercury Marquis was missing from the driveway, but was found a short time later abandoned in Bogalusa, Edwards said.