× Want to encourage cooperation? Try exchanging names.

According to new research, knowing each other’s names might also help bring out the best in us.

It’s easy to say something mean to someone, online for instance, when they’re anonymous. But knowing someone’s name might encourage us to cooperate more

A study published earlier this month in Science Advances shows that knowing someone’s name encourages you to help and cooperate with them.

A study published earlier this month in the journal science advances examines the effects of onymity- that is, the opposite of anonymity – on students in a two-player social experiment in which the most rational choice is betrayal. What researchers found, however, seems to defy rationality: participants who learned each other`s names opted for cooperation over treachery.