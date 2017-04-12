The Uptown case of scooters, skateboards, and stealing

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS -- New Orleans police released surveillance footage that shows a group of people trying to steal a scooter.

The crime happened at about 1:00 in the morning on Sunday, April 9, in the 4500 block of Camp Street.

According to police, four suspects -- teens or young adults -- rode skateboards and a scooter to the crime scene where another scooter was parked. Surveillance footage shows at least one of the suspects pushing the second scooter to the nearby intersection at Jena Street.

Police say the group was unable to start the scooter and left the area.

To see the surveillance video of the crime, click on the video button above.

The owner of the scooter tells WGNO that the thieves tried to break into the ignition. Three days after the crime, the owner says mechanics finished making repairs to the scooter.

Advertisement

Neighbors also say that the group may have tried to steal other scooters in the Uptown area.

If you can help solve this latest Wheel of Justice caper, call CrimeStoppers at 504-822-1111. You don't have to reveal your name or testify, and you could earn a cash reward.

So far, 333 people have been booked after their cases rolled on the Wheel of Justice.