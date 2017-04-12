Pothole of the Day: Too many people bust up their cars on this one

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS -- Like many potholes in New Orleans, this pothole in Hollygrove has been there for a long time.

It's at South Claiborne and General Ogden and it's our Pothole of the Day.

"It's been here for almost half a year now," says one neighbor. "I've been trying to get these people while they're working, the black toppers, to fill it in or something. It's not gonna stay. Just like this. People go in and out, and that's what happens. I've seen too many people hit it and bust up their cars. Before they opened that street up, they should've put something here to cover the hole and let somebody know there's a big hole there. There you see. Some slow up because they see it, but at nighttime they don't see it."

