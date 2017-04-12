× Mandeville deputies find 2 stolen guns, meth, pot inside fugitive’s car after intense chase

MANDEVILLE – A fugitive armed with two stolen guns, meth, and marijuana led Mandeville Police on a wild chase last night.

Officers spotted a blue Honda Civic with a stolen license plate driven by 37-year-old Curtis Savoie on Highway 59 around 9:00 p.m. on April 11, according to the Mandeville Police Department.

Savoie, who is wanted by Tangipahoa authorities for a charge of domestic violence by strangulation, sped off as deputies approached.

During the ensuing chase, which involved officers from several different agencies, Savoie attempted to crash head-on into several police vehicles, according to MPD.

After crashing the Honda Civic in the 1700 block of W. Causeway Approach, Savoie fled into a heavily wooded area, leaving 33-year-old Nanci Barnes in the passenger seat.

Savoie was located by a K-9 named Lex, who was called in to assist in the search.

Deputies found two stolen firearms, methamphetamine, and marijuana inside of the vehicle, and later located an additional stash of meth inside Barnes’ bra during the booking process, according to the MPD.

“This was a dangerous individual who needed to be taken off of our streets,” St. Tammany Parish Sheriff Randy Smith said. “Our deputies did a great job in safely apprehending this suspect without anyone getting hurt. We would like to thank all of the law enforcement agencies who assisted us last night during this incident.”

Savoie was booked with 10 different charges, ranging from the fugitive charge to aggravated flight from an officer, and two counts of illegal possession of stolen firearms.

Barnes was booked on seven different charges, including possession of marijuana and introduction of contraband into a correctional facility.