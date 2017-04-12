× Love it, Like it, Hate it: Sugar-Free & Low-Sugar Chewing Gum!

Let’s be honest – there’s a lot worse things in many of our diets than chewing gum, whether it’s sugar-free or regular. But even if we’re chewing just two pieces a day, that’s more than 700 piece a year! So if chewing gum is a regular habit, it pays to think a bit about just what we’re chomping. In today’s Get the Skinny, we’re covering best + worst options of sugar-free and lower-sugar chewing gum!

LOVE IT!

Spry

Ingredients include xylitol, gum base, peppermint oil, vegetable glycerin (humectant), gum Arabic (texturizer), non-GMO soy lecithin (emulsifier), calcium carbonate and carnauba wax (glazing agent). Per piece: 1.7 calories – 0.7 grams carb – 0 sugar

Glee Sugar-Free Gum

Ingredients include xylitol, gum base (chicle, calcium carbonate, candelilla wax, dehydrated citrus peels), gum arabic, glycerin, citric acid, natural flavors, sunflower lecithin, resinous glaze, beeswax, carnauba wax, natural fruit and vegetable juices for color. Per piece: 3 calories – 1 grams carb – 1 g sugar

Simply Gum

Ingredients include natural chicle base, organic raw cane sugar, organic vegetable glycerin, organic rice flour, all natural flavor. Per piece: 3 calories – 1 g carbs – 1 g sugar

LIKE IT!

pur Gum

Ingredients include xylitol, gum base, gum Arabic, glycerol, carnauba wax, tocopherols, white tea extract. Per piece: 5 calories – 1 g carbs – 0 g sugar

HATE IT!

Extra Sugar Free

Ingredients include sorbitol, gum base, glycerol, mannitol, natural and artificial flavors, less than 2% of: hydrogenated starch hydrolysate, soy lecithin, artificial sweeteners aspartame, acesulfame K, and sucralose; artificial colors [depends on flavor] including Red 40 Lake, Yellow 6, BHT (to maintain freshness). Per piece: 2 calories – 1 g carbs – 0 g sugar

Orbit

Ingredients include sorbitol, gum base, xylitol, glycerol, natural and artificial flavors, mannitol; less than 2%: soy lecithin, hydrogenated starch hydrolysate, artificial sweeteners aspartame, acesulfame K, and sucralose; artificial colors [depends on flavor] including Red 40 Lake, Yellow 6, BHT (freshness). Per piece: 5 calories- 1 g carbs- 0 g sugar

Velamints Gum

Ingredients include sorbitol, gum base, natural flavors, magnesium iterate, artificial sweeteners aspartame, acesulfame-k, sucralose, sodium bicarbonate, sodium pyrophosphate, artificial colors including Blue #1. Per piece: <5 calories – <1 g carbs- 0 g sugar

###

