Look who’s headed to the White House from ‘The Daily Show’! He’s hosting the funniest dinner in politics

NEW ORLEANS - He makes you laugh daily on "The Daily Show".

He's Hasan Minhaj, senior correspondent at "The Daily Show".

And now Hasan is headed to the White House. He's headed to host the White House Correspondents' Dinner which is coming up Saturday, April 29.

Previous hosts have been Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Kimmel and Conan O'Brien.

WGNO News with a Twist features guy Wild Bill Wood ran into Hasan Minhaj on the red carpet when he was in New Orleans for the NBA All Star Celebrity Game.

Hasan talks politics, the president and the movie he's about to star in with with Scarlett Johansson called "Rock That Body"